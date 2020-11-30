New on the market is vegan condensed milk by Carnation opening up a whole new range of goodies you can create. One easy one to start with is Florentines and I made them Christmassy by adding that delicious seasonal spice cinnamon. I used coconut flour to keep these gluten free but any flour is fine. Change the nuts and dried fruit to your preference or if you have any allergies.

INGREDIENTS

50g vegan butter

50g light brown soft sugar

200g Carnation vegan condensed milk

2tsp coconut flour

1tsp ground cinnamon

100g almonds

200g mixed dried fruit

75g vegan chocolate

METHOD

1. Melt the butter and sugar in a non-stick saucepan.

2. Add the milk and keep stirring until you see bubbles.

3. Add the flour and cinnamon and blend well.

4. Add the nuts and dried fruit and stir well coating all of the ingredients with the caramel like mixture.

5. Scoop out spoonful amount onto a lightly greased baking sheet.

6. Bake in the oven at 180°C for 10-12 minutes.

7. Remove and let them cool.

8. Once cooled melt the chocolate and dip one side of the Florentine into it, place it on a tray upside down and leave it to harden.