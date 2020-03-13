Chief Minister’s Statement

We are not, I can assure you, missing the fundamental basis of the concerns voiced by many of you.

At this stage, we must all be united in supporting our health professionals and not second guessing the actions we are taking on their advice.

We will nonetheless continue to keep all of this under advice. Things are changing almost on an hourly basis.

Any decision to close schools will be announced by the Government in consultation with the NASUWT.

You should therefore NOT trust any statement on any social media site that suggests that the schools will be closed unless you see it on either the Government’s social media channels or on my own personal ones.

If it isn’t in the established national media and the National Broadcaster, do NOT believe what you are reading or what you are told.

Do not fall for irresponsible fake announcements in this or any other respect. WE ARE KEEPING NOTHING FROM YOU.

WE WILL NOT KEEP ANYTHING FROM YOU.

TRUST US AS YOUR SOURCE OF INFORMATION.

Already you will have seen that we are providing you daily updates via Gibtelecom.

I expect to convene Parliament next week to take further measures to provide us with additional powers where necessary.

I have agreed with the Opposition MPs this evening that the meeting will be held without questions, so we are able to produce legislation where appropriate.

I will say more on Monday.

But please bear with us as we act in order to discharge our first duty as your Government:

To ensure the safety and security of our people.

For now, we must all be clear as we go into a time which will be different in many ways to what most of us have lived through in recent memory:

WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS. THERE WILL SOON BE A VACCINE.

WE WILL SOON BE ABLE TO PROVIDE ALL SERVICES AS WE DID BEFORE.

LET US SHOW THE BEST OF GIBRALTAR FROM NOW.

IT’S TIME TO COME TOGETHER IN THE COMMON, PUBLIC INTEREST.

LET US USE THIS TIME TO PROTECT OUR DEAREST RELATIVES AND FRIENDS.

BECAUSE THE HARSH REALITY – AS THE PRIME MINISTER STATED YESTERDAY – IS WE ARE ALL LIKELY, IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS, TO LOSE RELATIVES AND LOVED ONES, BEFORE THEIR TIME.

PLEASE, ENSURE YOU DO THE RIGHT THING TO PROTECT THE MOST VULNERABLE IN OUR COMMUNITY. YOUR PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS.

THOSE WHO ARE ELDERLY OR INFIRM. LET’S KEEP THE VULNERABLE SAFE.

LET US BE CONSCIOUS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY EFFORT OF OUR PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONALS AND OUR PUBLIC SERVANTS.

THE HANDS ON LEADERSHIP OF KRISH RAWAL, SOHAIL BHATTI AND PAUL BALBAN HAS DELIVERED AN UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER OF FREE BEDS IN HOSPITAL AND A 500% INCREASE IN THE ICU CAPACITY WE HAVE AVAILABLE.

I THANK EVERY SINGLE ONE OF OUR HEALTH PROFESSIONALS NOW ON BEHALF OF ALL OF US.

PLEASE HELP THEM IN EVERY WAY YOU CAN.

AND LET US LOOK FORWARD TO BETTER DAYS.

BECAUSE BETTER DAYS WILL COME.

ON MONDAY I WILL SAY MORE ABOUT THE ADDITIONAL MEASURES WE WILL BE TAKING.

PLEASE LET US NOW KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON IN DEALING WITH THIS ISSUE TOGETHER AS BEST WE CAN TO PROTECT US ALL AS MUCH AS WE CAN.