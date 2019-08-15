On the 3rd July I specified the very large crude carrier, the Grace 1, under the Sanctions Regulations.

The designation of the vessel arose from information providing Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar with reasonable grounds to suspect that the Grace 1 was being used in breach of applicable EU Sanctions against Syria.

The information suggested that the vessel was bound for the Baniyas Oil Refinery in Syria where it would supply its cargo of 2.1m barrels of crude oil to the Assad regime.

At 2am on 4th July 2019, the Grace 1 was detained by the Gibraltar law enforcement agencies with the support of the Royal Marines, upon having freely navigated out of the Straits and into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

The detention was subsequently confirmed and extended by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court until a hearing earlier today.

In this time, investigations have been conducted which have produced evidence confirming that at the time of its detention the Grace 1 was indeed carrying its cargo to the Baniyas refinery in Syria.

This was in contravention of Article 14 of the EU Regulation on Sanctions on Syria.

Full details of that evidence are in the Legal Notice I have published today.

Given the surrounding political tensions that arose in respect of this matter, on the 19th July I met with Iranian officials in London in the spirit of seeking to de-escalate all aspects of the issues arising from the detention of Grace 1.

The meeting was both positive and constructive.

I made clear that our detention of the vessel related exclusively to the implementation of sanctions against Syria.

In the weeks that followed, we have continued to have constructive discussions with representatives of the Republic of Iran to facilitate the release of Grace 1 pursuant to the satisfaction of all legal requirements.

In that time, the owner of the cargo has been confirmed to be the National Iranian Oil Company and the vessel has been re-flagged under the flag of Iran itself and re-insured.