Chief Minister to Receive La Linea Mayor and Apymell President at No.6

Chief Minister, The Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, is holding a meeting at No.6 Convent Place tomorrow morning (Friday) with La Linea Mayor, Juan Franco and Apymell president Loren Periañez, at their request. It is expected the main subject on the agenda will be the latest developments towards Brexit.

There is growing concern in the campo area about a hard Brexit and its implications for the thousands of workers coming into Gibraltar from Spain on a daily basis.

Apart from Brexit, the meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation between both sides of the frontier.