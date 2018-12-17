Chief Minister Statement on Abortion Consultation

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, said: “The Government acknowledges 103 responses to the Command Paper on Abortion and thanks all those who took the time to write in for their measured submissions to this stage of the public consultation.

“The Government will now take time to consider these submissions and, if necessary, consult further with those who have responded to the Command Paper before taking any further steps to publish a Bill. It is important to note that whilst there is no legal framework for this timeframe, it is crucial that on this sensitive and significant matter, the Government takes the time to ensure that we proceed in an appropriate manner that both respects and reflects the majority public opinion and is in the public interest”.