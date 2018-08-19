Chief Minister is Briefed On Wednesday’s Incident

Following Wednesday’s events at the frontier, the Chief Minister met this morning with Erika Gonzalez who was assaulted by one of the demonstrators.

Today, she briefed Mr Picardo on the series of events which began with her being verbally abused and ended with her vehicle being damaged and her being physically assaulted by two men after confronting the individuals responsible for the abuse.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo said, ‘I am very grateful that Ms Gonzalez was able to come to No6 to explain exactly what happened yesterday. I was able to express to her my anger and regret at the way in which she was attacked and I was also able to pledge the government’s full support in any issues which arise from this deplorable and regrettable incident.’