CELAC met yesterday afternoon with representatives of all constituent organisations following the new COVID-19 measures announced recently.

The Chief Minister chaired the meeting and the Minister for Financial Services and Gaming, Albert Isola, Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani as well as the Financial Secretary, Albert Mena were in attendance. Also in attendance for the Government was the Director of Employment, Mrs Debbie Garcia.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: “The work of CELAC has proven to be very useful in advising the Government on the support that businesses and employees require. As we did during the first lockdown, and with the arrival of the vaccine in Gibraltar days away, the Government is fully committed to seeing businesses and employees through this incredibly challenging period.”

