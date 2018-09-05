Chief Minister Congratulates GJBS on 30th Anniversary

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Chief Minister of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, joined the management and staff of Gibraltar Joinery & Building Services on Saturday evening at a function to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the company.

In regards to the event, Mr Picardo commented: “I thanked the men and women of GJBS on Saturday night for their work over the past three decades, for their dedication to delivering for the Government and in the work they do so successfully when they compete in the private sector.”

“I extend thanks on behalf of Sir Joe, Sir Peter and myself for the work done for each successive administration since 1988. I also praised the quality of the work of GJBS and then led those present in raising three cheers for the workforce to celebrate the first three great decades of this great Gibraltarian company.”

“I was honoured indeed to have been invited to the event as the current Chief Minister, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the men and women of GJBS.”