Chief Minister Announces ‘BEAT’

The underlying principle driving our employer-focused measures is the interplay between our economy and the businesses that make it up.

We have to have an economy to come back to once the pandemic subsides, and it will subside. And that is what we are also trying to protect on behalf of everyone.

The first round of measures that I announced on 20 March are widely known.

This is our second round of measures.

In some circumstances, we have extended or improved measures that were previously announced.

In order to make it easier for businesses to follow these complex and detailed business measures, we will be making available a table that breaks down each of these measures as they apply to business sectors, the status of the measure (whether it is a defer or a waiver) and whether the measure is up for review (and if so, when).

Please understand that is an assessment that is continuously changing, both in terms of the businesses that can be added or removed from this list of Excluded Sectors, as well as those to whom the measure has been waived or deferred, and indeed when the measure is up for review.

This review will be carried out on a continuous basis and updated lists and guidance will be issued as necessary from time to time.

So, in summary, all business not specifically excluded from the application of these measures will benefit from the following:

1. A Waiver of commercial rents for second quarter of 2020 where Government is the direct landlord of a business within a Relevant Sector;

2. They will benefit from the encouragement for private landlords to provide commercial rent waivers for second quarter in 2020 with HMGoG applying a tax on gross rents and a deduction against tax liability of 3 times rent paid, or a rent waiver and lease extension of 3 months. I want to thank landlords for their support in respect of this measure.

Business rates are waived for the second quarter in 2020 for all businesses in our economy;

A deferral of utility charges for businesses in non-excluded sectors for the month of April

2020 can be paid over the following 12-month period. This will be reviewed to consider whether it should be extended by further months or not on a monthly basis.

5. Payment of salaries to employees who continue at work in sectors not excluded will not attract PAYE or employer or employee Social Insurance contributions for the month of April. These sums will be retained by the employer and the law will change to exceptionally permit this for this extraordinary period.

6. Employers across all sectors (including the Excluded Sectors) will be allowed to defer their PAYE and Social Insurance contributions for the second quarter 2020 by a period of 12 weeks from month end instead of the 10 weeks previously announced.

7. The stock repurchase scheme for businesses in the catering sectors with perishable stock will continue.

8. The import duty waiver for all classes of goods except for tobacco, fuel and alcohol is in effect until midnight on 30 April 2020 and its extension will be reviewed monthly.

9. However, in relation to motor vehicles, the waiver will be administered as a rebate upon the sale of the vehicle that is imported in this period.

10. The Streamlining of work permit and registration process for gaming and financial services sectors and the waiver of all fees in this respect will continue and will include all sectors, as I understand that some of these businesses may need to grow their workforce during this period of increased activity for some.

11. The deferral of FSC fees that would normally be payable for the whole year in advance in April was to be payable quarterly in advance this year.

12. This has now been extended further so that the fees are paid quarterly in arrears, giving FSC- licensed businesses even greater leeway.

In terms of new measures, I am announcing the following:

13. Gaming duty will also be deferred to the end of each quarter.