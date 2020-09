The Chief Minister, Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP and the Deputy Chief Minister, Hon Dr. Joseph Garcia MP, met yesterday evening with the Leader of the Opposition, Hon Dr. Keith Azopardi QC and Hon Ms Marlene Hassan Nahon MP to brief them on the ongoing Brexit negotiations. The four politicians are the leaders of the four political parties represented in the Gibraltar Parliament.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had earlier briefed the Cabinet at its weekly, Monday morning session.

