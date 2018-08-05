Charity Presentations at Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School’s head girl, Sarah Popham, and head boy, Kyle Segovia, presented a cheque of £500, at the school’s last assembly, to Tamara Colton of Little Smiles after Year 7 children and teachers led by Ms Caetano fund-raised during a school fete held in April. Children and teachers ran a sponge-the-teacher stall, sold home-made slime, asked to guess the number of marbles in a jar, pinned the moustache on Mariachi Reyes and sold hand-made bookmarks and key rings with Marble Arc, Trends and Music Corner donating the prizes for winners.

Past pupils Alistair Raven and Jerai Torres, now in year 8, also presented Little Smiles with a cheque for £166.70 collected during sporting activities they led at several school discos.

Another cheque of £76 was presented to Annette Goodman of Cancer Research Gibraltar. The money was raised by year 7 girls Erin Villa Quick, Maryam Malik and Aimee Risso after making over 100 loom bracelet bands and selling them during break-times.