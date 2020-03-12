Changes to the Primary Care Centre & Children’s Health Centre.

Changes to the Primary Care Centre (PCC) and Children’s Health Centre (CHC) clinics as a result of COVID-19 outbreak prevention measures.

The PCC is working hard to ensure that patients and staff are protected from possibly contracting COVID-19; as such we are endeavouring to provide some face to face services by telephone instead, and by using the support of agencies outside the PCC such as Pharmacies.

These changes are designed to reduce the need for patients to attend the PCC or CHC in person, while maintaining access to medical services.

GP Appointments will be bookable as follows:

On the day from 8:15am by calling 200 52441 preferentially;

By attending the PCC in person (If doing so please read the notice outside the PCC carefully and if relevant, act accordingly).

PLEASE NOTE IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO BOOK ADVANCED APPOINTMENTS VIA THE MyGHA AUTOMATED TELEPHONE SERVICE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

Patients will be offered the opportunity to have a telephone, rather than a face to face consultation, with a GP. The GP will call the patients at the time of the appointment if this option is accepted.

Prescriptions, if required, will be dispensed and collectable directly from the pharmacy of the patient’s choice. The GP will arrange this.

Emergency clinics will continue to operate as normal.

As from 12th March 2020 the evening clinics will NOT be operated on a walk-in basis, instead the doctor will be available for a telephone consultation only and can be reached on 2000 7908.

Patients are urged to plan ahead for repeat prescriptions to avoid running out.

Repeat prescriptions can be requested from the Prescription Advisory Unit via telephone on 2000 7909 or via email on prescriptionrepeats@gha.gi. These will then be available to be dispensed and collected directly at your pharmacy.