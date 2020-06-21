As we progress to ‘Unlock the Rock’ the Government has noticed that the take up of areas used for Golden Hour and Silver time has reduced.

However, for as long as there are people who wish to continue to avail themselves of safer spaces during this period, the Government will continue to provide them. There will be changes due to reduction of numbers but there continue to be wardens to ensure that social distancing is maintained.

As from Monday 22nd June the following changes will be introduced: