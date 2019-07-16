Chamber welcomes the discussions on double tax agreement.

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce welcomes the announcement that the Gibraltar Government has entered into discussions to reach a double taxation agreement with the UK Government.

The Chamber has lobbied for a number of years to have a double taxation agreement with the UK as it will give certainty for companies and improved standing for Gibraltar as a finance centre. We look forward to considering specific terms when these are available.

The Chamber also welcomes the presence of Robert Jenrick, Exchequer Secretary to the UK Treasury on the Rock. Mr Jenrick’s presence in Gibraltar highlights the UK Government’s support for Gibraltar and the strong working relationship which the Gibraltar Government has with senior UK government officials.