Pancreatic Cancer Awareness celebrate Cancer Survivors Day 2019.

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar celebrated Cancer Survivors Day 2019 on Tuesday 28th May in a wine tasting diner at the Rendezvous Chargrill restaurant. The wine tasting event was organized together with Lewis Stagnetto Ltd. An excellent turnout with over 50 people attending the event enjoying a great evening of fabulous food and wine to celebrate the day!

National Cancer Survivors Day is an annual, worldwide ‘Celebration of Life’ held on the first Sunday in June. Hundreds of cities across the world hold celebrations to acknowledge the cancer survivors in their community, to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face because of their disease, and most importantly to celebrate life. The Gibraltar event is a registered event with National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation as part of the worldwide events/activities carried out. Louis Baldachino, founder of the Gibraltar charity said, “More people than ever are surviving cancer and what a wonderful occasion to celebrate the day together with family and friends! Cancer Survival Day 2019 is on Sunday 2nd June but we put forward our celebrations to Tuesday as some of the Charity’s members will be away for that weekend doing PCA UK Charity’s Stride for Survival walk held in Windsor Park”.