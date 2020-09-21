September isn’t the best of months for many… Summer holidays are over, we say goodbye to lazy beach trips, and Christmas seems an awfully long way away. It’s not all bad news though, as Friday 25th September will see Cancer Relief’s 7th annual (and biggest) Coffee Morning!

While we may not be able to hold our usual popular event (thanks, Covid!), we will be marking the day with our first ever Biggest Virtual Coffee Morning and we need your help! Cancer Relief is counting on you all to hold your own coffee morning, either at home, at work or virtually across the world with distant friends and family to support the Centre. Boil the kettle, cut a slice and have a giggle with loved ones to raise vital funds for our services and keep us active in the community.

To download a Cancer Relief Coffee Morning Pack, full of tips, resources and decorations, and find different ways to make your donation visit: www.cancerrelief.gi/get-involved

www.cancerrelief.gi/get-involved/donate

Make sure to check the most up-to-date government advice on social distancing to ensure that your coffee morning is safe as well as fun! ABOVE ALL, PLEASE STAY #COVID19SAFE!

For more information, contact the Centre on 20042392 or email fundraising@cancerrelief.gi.

Remember to email in/message your photos so the team can share them – and tag them in your own posts! #CancerReliefGib @CancerReliefGib #cancerreliefgibraltar #CoffeeMorningForCancerRelief

Whichever way you may choose to celebrate a coffee morning for Cancer Relief, you can be safe in the knowledge that you will be helping to keep our services and support available to everyone affected by cancer.