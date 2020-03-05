Cancellation of Josu De Solaun Concert

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society has noted the latest advice issued yesterday (4th March) by the Government’s COVID-19 Co-ordinating Group that members of the public should avoid large scale public gatherings. In light of this advice and after consultation with the relevant authorities and the Convent, the Society has taken the precautionary decision to postpone the scheduled concert which was due to take place at the Convent this evening.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to all of our patrons, supporters and sponsors, but the safety of our attendees always come first.

We will reschedule the concert in due course. We will be in touch shortly with those who have purchased tickets through the Society directly to issue a FULL REFUND or to exchange the ticket for a future event if they would prefer.

If you have purchased a ticket at another establishment please contact us directly at tgpsociety@gmail.com so we can resolve this as soon as possible.

For questions, please contact us at tgpsociety@gmail.com