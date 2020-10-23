Calling all artists, film makers, photographers and creative writers…

Hello talented friends! Street Child United are looking for artists, film makers, photographers and creative writers to share their skills and mentor SCU’s Young Leaders to complete an arts and advocacy project that will help them tell the story of street-connected children from their communities and call for change.

If you have time to volunteer to spend an hour a week for ten weeks (with a break for Christmas!) to provide some one-to-one support to a Street Child World Cup alumni then please get in touch with [email protected] with an expression of interest and an overview of your skills before the end of Tuesday 27th October.

Street Child United are a charity founded in 2010 with the aim of transforming the lives of street children through the power of sport and art. We run sporting events and art festivals alongside the FIFA World Cup and use the press generated from these events to help our young people campaign for their rights which include access to education, gender equality and protection from violence.

Help us by doing your bit to help transform these young people’s lives.