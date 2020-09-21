Call for a UNECE Youth Delegate

role as a platform for governments to cooperate and engage with all stakeholders on norms, standards and conventions

multisectoral approach to tackle the interconnected challenges of sustainable development in an integrated manner

unique convening power across the region and transboundary focus, which helps devise solutions to shared challenges

We are seeking a young person who has experience of participating in international meetings and a commitment and/or expertise in Sustainable Development Goals. The youth delegate is to contribute to the development of the strategic framework on sustainable development and its actionable work plan, paving the way to 2030.

The delegate will be funded to participate at UNECE convened meetings scheduled to take place in Geneva in October 2020 and May 2021. As part of this process, the delegate will be engaged in key dialogues on youth engagement and the role of young people in the post-2019 implementation framework. Issues such youth employability; digital literacy; social cohesion; education and identity as well as health, climate change and environmental issues will form part of the dialogues. The appointment will be from October 2020 until August 2021.

Minister for Sustainability, Professor John Cortes, clarified:

‘We recognise the importance of including the voice of youth, and that of future generations, in decisions and actions relating to sustainable development. Through these dialogues, the representative will share views but also gain experience and networks that can be life- changing.’