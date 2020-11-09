-advertisement-
Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to confirm that it has reached an agreement with British Airways to continue to provide a service to Gibraltar during the current lockdown in the UK.

After discussions with HMGoG, the airline will be operating a service from London Heathrow to Gibraltar on a twice weekly basis, on Tuesdays and Fridays from 13th November to 1st December.

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said, “I’m happy to confirm that British Airways has agreed to continue a lifeline service to Gibraltar during the current lockdown in the United Kingdom. These are indeed challenging times and the Government is pleased that the services will support the business community as whole, allow those that need to travel for essential purposes to do so and ensure that our postal services continue.”

 

The Gibraltar Magazine

