Bringing Our Coastline Back to Life

The Nautilus Project team recently hosted a Shoreline Marine Invertebrate Interaction field trip for Year 9 pupils from Prior Park.

The cohort, who are preparing for their Science Week, have had four TNP workshops culminating today.

Through catch, learn and release strategies the students enjoyed an up close encounter with some of Gibraltar’s shoreline invertebrates. Conservation through learning is key! A few students from Bayside’s Nautilus Club ably volunteered making the most of their school in-service.

