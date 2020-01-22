Brexit Technical meeting in Madrid tomorrow

A preparatory technical meeting between officials from the Governments of Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and Spain will take place in Madrid tomorrow.

This meeting was originally scheduled for 14 January but was postponed.

Eight officials from Gibraltar will be present in the meeting, led by the Attorney General Michael Llamas.

The object of the meeting is to discuss the practical questions on implementation of the Memoranda of Understanding agreed in 2018 as part of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The MoUs established a number of Committees which generally come to an end on 31 December 2020, at the same time as the Implementation Period.

It will be recalled that the Concordat signed between the former Prime Minister and the Chief Minister made it clear that all the commitments entered into in the MoUs will be undertaken by the Government of Gibraltar, and in particular Gibraltar Government Ministers and other Gibraltar authorities. The reason for this is because the questions under discussion are the constitutional responsibility of the Government of Gibraltar.