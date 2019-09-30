BY ADRIANA AMOR

During her speech, Sonia, member of the Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust, acknowledged how the creation of the calendar would have not been possible without the intervention of over one hundred people including the Buddies, Jackie Dali (who helped to organise the calendar’s creation process), and Alex Prito (who came up with this year’s theme: 1950s, 1960s black and white photographs).

All funds collected from the sales of the calendars will be equally distributed among eight local charities including R.I.C.C., Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar, Cancer Relief Gibraltar, Cancer Research UK, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar, A Pathway Through Pain, Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar, Bloodwise, and Bosom Buddies.

Attendees were able to enjoy the sweet treat of a Calendar Girls cake, which was made to commemorate the Bosom Buddies’ 2007 Calendar Girls-style calendar in which they modelled topless. They sold 2000 copies within two weeks, making them the “top of the town”.

Every sale helps, and as the Bosom Buddies’ patron, Lorain Davis, stated during her speech, “[we] have heard of #MeToo but this is #WeToo. Together we will beat it”.

Calendars will be available for £6 on the 9th and 16th of October outside Morrisons. They will also be available from Heart’s Boutique in Main Street, Arts and Crafts (first floor, Casemates), or by contacting any of the Buddies.

For more information visit their Facebook page: Bosom Buddies Fashion Shows Photos.