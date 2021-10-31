Me

Elton John

Genre: Autobiography

For Fans Of: Patti Smith – Just Kids

What’s in the pages? Born in Pinner, it looked like Reginald Dwight was set to lead an unremarkable life. However, by his early twenties, he was on his first tour of America. He had transformed into the one and only Elton John.

Elton’s life has been full of enough drama; it might as well be a Shakespearean play. From his tumultuous childhood to being an out-of-control superstar to even trying to take his life in a swimming pool. This is the story of all of that and his friendship with Queen & John Lennon, setting up his AIDS charity and secret drug addictions.

Follow this incredibly unique rockstar through his life and all the twist and turns that he encounters on the way – I can say that I personally found it very entertaining and humorous.

Why should you read it? If you’ve watched Rocketman, you probably think that you know everything there is to know about Elton John (or at least the most interesting facts). However, I can guarantee that is not the case. While Rocketman is an excellent biographical movie, it is a highly sanitised version of Elton’s life. In Me, all gloves are off when it comes to the darker side of the singer’s childhood, love life and temper – he ends up being so bluntly honest it almost comes off as self-deprecating at times.

This autobiography is written with humour, wit, and the feeling of a man facing his past in the mirror (both the darkness and its light), making it a highly relatable read that will pull you in from the first chapter.

If you’re interested in diving deeper into Elton’s life past the selected story of Rocketman, then I can highly recommend that you read Me.