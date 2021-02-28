The Gloaming

Kirsty Logan

Genre: Magical Realism For Fans Of: Natalie Haynes

What’s in the pages? Mara’s island is one of the fables. She spends her days on it worshipping the sea and the wind, knowing that one day she will end her days atop the cliff gazing out at the horizon. Her whole family will be there too, even her brother Bee and her sister Islay.

But when the island and sea claim one of her own, Mara’s world changes forever. As years pass and Mara grows into herself and her scars, a chance meeting with the magnetic Pearl brings magic to life once more in ways that Mara never thought possible, in a story that she never would have dreamed for herself before.

Why should you read it? When most people think of fairytales, they think of children’s stories with princes and dragons. However, The Gloaming shows that fairytales can be written for adults. From the first page, you are transported into an alternate reality where the mundane every day is written like the most extraordinary fable ever told.

Logan’s aptitude for transforming the ordinary into the magical is a skill that very few writers have. It is one aspect of the story that stays with you long after you’ve finished. This novel is a unique, heartbreaking and hilarious look at growing up and dealing with loss that I would recommend to anyone. It is sure to become a modern classic.