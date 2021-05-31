Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore

Matthew J. Sullivan

Genre: Murder Mystery / Books About Books For Fans Of: Louise Penny

What’s in the pages? Lydia Smith lives her life hiding in plain sight among her books at the Bright Ideas Bookstore. She spends her time around novels, eccentric colleagues and the lost and lonely regulars who call themselves the BookFrogs.

But when Joey Molina, Lydia’s favourite BookFrog, kills himself one night in the bookstore, her whole life unravels before her eyes. Joey had left Lydia all of his possessions: Trinkets, disturbingly defaced books and even more concerning – a photo of herself when she was very young.

As Lydia untangles the mysterious web of Joey’s suicide, she unearths a buried memory from her childhood and the truth about the Hammerman, a murderer who came into Lydia’s life and may not have ever left.

Why should you read it? Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore is Sullivan’s debut, and it is one of the best debuts I’ve read in a really long time; it’s funny, intelligent and terrifying all at the same time.

From the second chapter until the end, I literally could not stop thinking about this book even when I wasn’t reading about it; I found myself discussing it with other people in my book club because it was just that intriguing.

Sullivan’s characterisation of this cast is second to none, and his mysteries are genius almost to a fault. I don’t think this book could be any better if it tried, and I never feel that way. I can’t wait to read more of Sullivan’s work.