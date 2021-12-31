Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex

Angela Chen

Genre: Non-Fiction

For Fans Of: Megan Milks

What’s in the pages? When sex controls the world around you, from the books you read and movies you watch to what your friends talk about and the criteria for society to tell what a healthy relationship is. How do you survive if you don’t experience sexual attraction?

Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex focuses on this exact topic. It takes a deep dive into the subject of Asexuality in the most basic terms that are perfect for outsiders to get a rundown on sexuality and what it means for the people who live it every day.

Why should you read it? The Asexual Manifesto has finally arrived after many years in the shadows. Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex is a perfect introduction to the topic of Asexuality and what it means for the expectations of ‘conventional’ relationships; this book is a breeze to read. It’s full of anecdotes, case studies and amusing stories that will allow you to learn about Asexuality while also enjoying the ride of this book.

Thought-provoking, eye-opening & illuminating – this is a book everybody should read to try and broaden their horizons and learn about this little-known topic that is very real for so many people.