Dear bookworms, Happy New Year! I hope you had a great holiday season and are ready to start a new chapter of your life. If your resolution is to read more, I’ve got some fantastic books for you to kick off your reading year!
Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex
Angela Chen
Genre: Non-Fiction
For Fans Of: Megan Milks
What’s in the pages? When sex controls the world around you, from the books you read and movies you watch to what your friends talk about and the criteria for society to tell what a healthy relationship is. How do you survive if you don’t experience sexual attraction?
Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex focuses on this exact topic. It takes a deep dive into the subject of Asexuality in the most basic terms that are perfect for outsiders to get a rundown on sexuality and what it means for the people who live it every day.
Why should you read it? The Asexual Manifesto has finally arrived after many years in the shadows. Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex is a perfect introduction to the topic of Asexuality and what it means for the expectations of ‘conventional’ relationships; this book is a breeze to read. It’s full of anecdotes, case studies and amusing stories that will allow you to learn about Asexuality while also enjoying the ride of this book.
Thought-provoking, eye-opening & illuminating – this is a book everybody should read to try and broaden their horizons and learn about this little-known topic that is very real for so many people.
Temporary
Hilary Leichter
Genre: Fiction / Humour For Fans Of: Helen Phillips
What’s in the pages? On any given day, the temporary could be doing many jobs, pretending to be a barnacle, being an assassin’s assistant or even giving out flyers for a witch. But, for the unnamed young woman in Temporary, it’s all of these things and much more – spending her time doing a variety of crazy jobs to try and find meaning in her life. Because as the scriptures of the temps say, “There is nothing more personal than doing your job.”
Why should you read it? We often hear that nothing is original and that every story is a rehash of a previous one. Well, that is not true with Temporary; this short-form debut novel from Hilary Leichter is a humorous look at the world of “temps”, where a young woman moves from one ridiculous temporary job to another, that is even more unbelievably bizarre. What makes this novel work is that the protagonist’s life is temporary in all aspects, including her relations.
While this may be the weirdest short novel I have ever read, it is delightful and engaging, to the point where I couldn’t put it down. A subtle yet piercing look at temporary work and the way of the world today, it’s an excellent book for anybody looking for something short but fun to read.
Queenie
Candice Carty-Williams
Genre: Slice Of Life / Fiction For Fans Of: Kiley Reid
What’s in the pages? 25-year-old Queenie Jenkins is struggling in life. Having just broken up with her long-term boyfriend and barely coping at work, she keeps making questionable decisions. You see, she lives with one foot in two cultures and barely fits in either, but with her group of friends, ‘The Corgis’, she’s determined to get her life back on track and achieve her dreams.
Why should you read it? Bold, complicated and full of depth, Queenie takes a comprehensive look at what life for 20 somethings is like in Britain today. Williams’s writing is second to none regarding wit and humour, quickly building up a rapport with Queenie and her cohorts.
This book can be challenging to read when it approaches sexism and racism in our society with an unflinching lens. Still, these topics are juxtaposed with hilarious dialogue and intense, meaningful characters. This book has been marketed as the new Bridget Jones’s Diary, but it is so much more than that in reality. If you love Fleabag, Chewing Gum or modern British humour in general, then Queenie is the book for you. It’s a great debut about modern-day Britain and a fantastic read to start your year off with!