People We Meet on Vacation (You and Me on Vacation)

Emily Henry

Genre: Romance

For Fans Of: Lily King

What’s in the pages? Poppy and Alex are best friends, even though they have nothing in common. They live miles away and barely see each other, but every summer for a decade, they take a week off on vacation together. Well, that was until they ruined everything two years ago, since then, they haven’t spoken.

Poppy is determined to make things right and convinces Alex to take one last vacation together and try to fix everything. He agrees in an unlikely turn of events, and now she has just seven days to fix everything. So what could possibly go wrong?

Why should you read it? People We Meet on Vacation is a charming and cheesy story about love, friendship and vacations. This is the kind of book I would not usually pick up, but I’m glad I did.

Emily Henry has a lyrical style of writing that creates a dream state for her readers, allowing you to float alongside her characters within the story – it barely feels like you’re reading. Instead, it feels like you are experiencing the tale alongside the protagonists. Her wit and humour are clever, the characters are loveable, and the story is hugely entertaining.

I recommend this book for anybody in a bit of a ‘book slump’ after the New Year and looking for something light and fun to read this February.