A Tapping at My Door

David Jackson

Genre: Thriller/Murder Mystery

For Fans Of: Jessica Jarlvi

What’s in the pages? When the police discover a dead woman with missing eyes, the body of a raven and the phrase “Nevermore” attached to the bird, they have no leads. It’s up to DS Nathan Cody to solve the case, but ever intruding flashbacks from his past and the scars of an undercover mission that went horrifyingly wrong are still fresh.

Will he be able to solve the case before it’s too late?

Why should you read it? A Tapping at My Door is one of the best murder mystery books I’ve read this year. Protagonist Nathan Cody is a likeable but flawed character with a short fuse and a dark past that he just can’t seem to let go of.

The plot starts with a fizzle instead of a bang, slowly building the atmosphere with the story beginning with a tapping at the door. This technique is a highly effective way to get the reader invested in a story that, once it has you hooked, just will not give up on demanding attention. Furthermore, it has an explosive ending that is on point and will blow you away.

I recommend this book to anyone remotely interested in murder mystery or thriller books. You will not be able to put it down!