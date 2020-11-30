Welcome back, bookworms. It’s December, so I’m going to recommend some great books for you to end the year with. Last month also marked my first anniversary of doing Bookish, in which time I’ve read 116 books!

I hope you enjoy these recommendations and choose one to read on those cold wintery nights. Happy Holidays!

Suggested Reading

David Connis

Genre: Fiction/Young Adult (YA)

For Fans Of:

Abbi Waxman

What’s in the pages? Clara Evans is a lover of books; she claims that many of them have changed her life, and she measures her memories through the books she’s read rather than the friends she’s had.

Suddenly many of those novels end up on her schools ‘prohibited media’ list, and she decides she needs to fight back, so she starts an underground library of banned books. But when one of her favourite books cause an unforeseen tragedy, she has to ask herself if she is to blame.

Why should you read it? This is one of the most important, if not the most important book I have read all year. It is a novel that book lovers will adore and touches upon a topic that is all around us but never really acknowledged, the banning of books.

What started as a cute YA novel quickly turned into a story that questioned my moral standings on the issues in the book and whether it is ever warranted to ban a book.

This book is not perfect, some parts of it are very cringey, but saying that, it was a pleasure to read and I can’t wait to revisit it.

Lost at Sea

Bryan Lee O’Malley

Genre: Fiction/Graphic Novel

For Fans Of: Noelle Stevenson

What’s in the pages? Raleigh doesn’t have a soul. She tells people that a cat stole it, well she would if she told people anything. But Raleigh doesn’t like talking to people, so how did she end up in a car on a road trip with classmates she has nothing in common with?

Why should you read it? Lost at Sea is short and sweet; it’s a story about anxiety, depression, and the pressures that come with being a teenager.

While O’Malley is most well-known for his series Scott Pilgrim Vs the World – in my opinion, this is his best Graphic Novel. Its characters and story are charming, relatable and hilarious while also teaching life lessons. It also lets you relive those awkward teenage years through its vivid storytelling and imagery.

A Poem for Every Day of The Year

Allie Esiri

Genre: Poetry/Family Reading

For Fans Of: Everyone

What’s in the pages? This book is full of 366 poems, one to share on every day of the year. Get ready for a vast collection of styles and genres with the authors in this book ranging from T.S. Eliot, Lewis Carroll and William Shakespeare to Kae Tempest (who happens to be my favourite poet), Ted Hughes and Seamus Heaney.

Why should you read it? I’d say that this book is ideal for everyone – adults or children, poetry veterans or newcomers, there will be something for you.

The idea of reading a poem a day is genius, especially in the way this book approaches it – each poem has a short description of why Esiri has chosen it. This book is perfect for newcomers to poetry because it includes songs such as “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles, so that there will be familiar territory for you to land on throughout the new poetry landscape.

I’m suggesting this book as the first read of the new year, to help create a habit of reading poetry – and what better place to start than one poem a day. If you have kids, make it part of your routine (there is also A Poem for Every Night of The Year in case you’d rather do it at bedtime).