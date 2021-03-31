Noughts and Crosses

Malorie Blackman

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

For Fans Of: Sophie McKenzie

What’s in the pages? Callum is a nought, a second-class citizen in a society run by the ruling Crosses. Sephy is a Cross, and daughter of the man slated to become prime minister. In their world, white Noughts and black Crosses simply don’t mix – and they certainly don’t fall in love. But that’s precisely what they’ve done.

When they were younger, they played together. Now Callum and Sephy meet in secret and make excuses. But excuses no longer cut it when Sephy and her mother are nearly caught in a terrorist bombing planned by the Liberation Militia, with which Callum’s family is linked. Callum’s father is the prime suspect…and Sephy’s father will stop at nothing to see him hanged. The blood hunt that ensues will threaten not only Callum and Sephy’s love for each other, but their very lives.

Why should you read it? With Noughts and Crosses, Ms Blackman has managed an extraordinary feat – creating a modern classic. When this novel was released in 2005, it made real waves in the British consciousness; since then, it has waned in popularity until the BBC adapted it in 2020.

This resurgence in popularity pushed me to read Noughts and Crosses, and I’m thrilled I did – the story is an incredible journey that will grip you from the very start. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so much sympathy for characters in any book in the way I did with Sephy and Callum. This book will make you feel every emotion imaginable; it will rip your heart out and then glue it back together.

The humanisation and realism of the alternate reality that the book is set in are what carries this novel; there isn’t one moment in the story that isn’t plausible today (despite it being written sixteen years ago). This story feels current and vital after all this time, shows just how crucial its narrative is. Everyone should read this book!