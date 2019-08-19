Book Crossing Event at Catalan Bay

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is pleased to announce that this year, our Book Crossing Summer event is to be held at Catalan Bay, on Wednesday 21st August, from 3-6pm.

We will be joining Radio Gibraltar, who are hosting their annual Roadshow, at the beach on the same day.

The intention of Book Crossing is “to make the whole world a library”, with members of the public encouraged to leave a book at a designated Book-Crossing hotspot, and take another to read. Where better to try out a new book than in the relaxing setting of the beach?

Swapping of books is free of charge, and we encourage the public to take books, even if they have not brought one to swap.

For further information, please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, info@cuture.gi.