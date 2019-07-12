The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change will be implementing a temporary suspension to the 2019 Bluefin Tuna Open Season as from 15:00hrs today.

This suspension will run from Friday 12th July 2019 to the 5th August 2019, both days inclusive. Fishing for Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus thynnus) will be prohibited during this time including catch and release. The Open Season will resume on Tuesday 6th August 2019. The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit will be enforcing the temporary suspension during this time.

A number of changes to the Regulations are currently being considered.