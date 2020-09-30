Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan, follow http://www.instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates
INGREDIENTS
- 250g drained chickpeas
- 150g fresh raspberries
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 1/2 the juice from an orange
- 3 tbsp water
- ¼ tsp Himalayan pink salt
- 1 carrot
- 1 pack of Ryvita Rosemary or wholegrain thins crackers (or whatever crackers you prefer)
METHOD
1. Put the water, chickpeas, raspberries, garlic, orange juice and salt into the blender.
2. Blend until somewhat creamy.
3. Scoop out into a bowl and serve with batons of carrots and crackers, top with a few raspberries for aesthetic purposes.