Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan, follow instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

Don’t worry these buns are not actually filled with blood, but with raspberry jam. It’s Halloween and as usual we will have kids parties, kids playing trick or treat and these easy to make ‘blood filled googly eyed black krispy buns’ are perfect for tiny hands to help make too.

INGREDIENTS

250g dark vegan chocolate

100g vegan rice krispies

2tsp black food colour (this is optional and it is purely for ascetics to make the buns more ghastly looking)

3tbsp raspberry jam

1pack googly eyes

METHOD

1. Melt the chocolate in a bowl over hot water

2. Add in the black food colouring and stir with a wooden spoon until well blended

3. Add in the rice krispies until they are well covered with the chocolate

4. Scoop the mixture using a tablespoon into silicone cases or Halloween themed bun cases if you have them

5. Using a teaspoon scoop some jam into the bun and then top it off with more of the rice krispie mix

6. Add the googly eyes, as many as you like and in any order. The scarier the better

7. Place in the fridge until the chocolate is set

8. Let the kids lick the spoon and the bowl, after all that is the best part