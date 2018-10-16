Biennial Nursing, Midwifery and Health Visiting Conference

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Seventh Nurses Midwives and Health Visitors Conference was held today at the University of Gibraltar. The all-day biennial conference, organised by the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA), focussed on Service Development and Improved Care Outcomes.

The aim of the conference was to provide GHA staff with an opportunity to showcase and share examples of best practice to help further improve the patient experience. The conference programme provided a number of keynote presentations, focusing on Service Development and Improved Care Outcomes, which was the core theme of the event. There were various breakaway sessions that allowed nursing and midwifery professionals to discuss innovations from a local and international perspective.

GHA Matrons, Ms Natasha Cerisola and Ms Jolyn Orfila attended. Ms Cerisola commented: “The conference provides an opportunity for staff to network and discuss with like-minded people how we can continue to enhance care provision ensuring that the patient is at the centre of all that is done.” Ms Orfila added: “Innovation and creativity in practice can have a positive impact on how care is delivered and a conference such as this can lead to further developments and improved patient outcomes”.

Ms Sandie Gracia, the GHA’s Director of Nursing opened the event, stating: “Building on the success of previous successful conferences, this conference will feature a highly interactive and multidisciplinary approach addressing issues that matter. By bringing our nurses, midwives and health visitors together in a forum such as this, the conference will provide a stage to share novel ideas that are related to crucial issues and trends within the sphere of health and social care”.

Professor Ian Peate, Head of the School of Health Studies added: “This conference provides the ideal platform to explore diverse nursing and midwifery topics that will impact on future practice. Those attending will be able to disseminate advanced knowledge in the area of Nursing and Midwifery, highlighting the collaborative role that Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors play in a contemporary health care system”.