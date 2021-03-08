Being with Trees Exhibition

A major landmark exhibition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture was opened today by The Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof John Cortes MP.

This exhibition showcases around 100 works from over 40 artists. These form part of the internationally acclaimed group of artists The Arborealists, also featuring the Urban Contemporaries with two Gibraltar artists involved too. The show represents their vision and artistic response to trees, highlighting the vital role they can play in our lives. Diverse themes are explored by this group of creatives who express themselves in many varied mediums and styles.

The exhibition is held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galley from Thursday 4th March to Friday 30th April 2021.

For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 20079750 or email: [email protected]