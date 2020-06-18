The Government is pleased to announce that the important work to deliver the contact tracing app ‘BEAT Covid Gibraltar’ is complete. The app is available for download on the Apple App Store. The Google version will be available as from early next week.

Contact tracing is an important part of the public health response to the COVID-19 virus and this app will provide valuable support to this essential work in fighting the virus. The goal is to as quickly as possible, reduce the further transmission of the COVID-19 virus by informing app users that they have been close to a person who has tested positive.

The Beat Covid Gibraltar app is completely anonymous. No personal data will be logged or shared with anyone at any time. The app does not track:

Location data

Personal information

Details about symptoms

Details about identity

The app uses Bluetooth technology in your phone to track other phones you come into contact with. If you have come into close contact with someone that has tested positive for the virus you will be notified.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: “The Beat Covid Gibraltar app helps you protect yourself and others in our community. We encourage everyone to please download the app. This will be a very strong weapon in Gibraltar’s fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It will help us reduce the spread of the virus and ultimately save lives.”

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services said, “The app is designed with your privacy in mind. This means that the app will not process any location data or any other information about you or your contacts. In our fight against this virus, it is essential that people support our efforts by downloading the app. The more people that download the app, the more effective it will be.”