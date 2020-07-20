BEAT Covid 2.0 Financial Support Measures in progress – 22nd July deadline.

Further to the Chief Minister’s statement to Parliament on the 26th June 2020 detailing the further financial support measures for Q3 of 2020, HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to confirm that it has now invited ALL firms eligible for financial support to confirm that they agree to the terms and conditions and wish to receive the financial support.

Government emailed all eligible firms and self-employed individuals on the 14th July 2020 asking them to strictly follow the stated and simple instructions if they wish to apply. Any firm or self- employed individual wishing to avail themselves of this financial support MUST respond in the manner required by no later than the 22nd July 2020, and the first payment of this support will be made by Government by the 31st July 2020, with subsequent payments to follow in August and September, subject to the applicant continuing to meet and to comply with the stated conditions.

Firms and self-employed individuals must confirm their agreement to and understanding of the conditions on which this support is granted, which conditions are clearly stated in the email inviting them to participate.