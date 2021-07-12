Beach Attendants

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
164
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Over the last two weeks The Care Agency, in conjunction with the Department of Environment have delivered Manual Handling Training to 40 Beach Attendants throughout a series of four sessions.

The Beach Attendants covered learning objectives which consisted of the following:

  • The steps required when considering when to complete a manual handling task;
  • The principles of manual handling legislation
  • The Risk Assessment processes prior to manual handling procedures;
  • The application of Manual Handling principles of theory to practice;
  • The differentiation of the types of equipment required for specific manual handling procedures;
  • Risk assessing and solving manual handling situations when unpredicted changes occur with service users / staff;
  • Demonstrating the ability to perform moving and handling tasks safely
  • Communicating effectively with members of the public. Overall, both departments have been satisfied with the outcome of the sessions and the feedback received from the participants has been positive. They demonstrated enthusiasm and willingness to apply their learning into practice during the coming summer months. All involved believe that this training will give the Beach Attendants all the necessary tools to offer the community a high standard of support. Care Agency CEO, Carlos Banderas said: “I would like to congratulate the Beach Attendants on successfully completing their Manual Handling sessions. The Care Agency regularly works in conjunction with other government departments in order to ensure that all members of the community, irrespective of their accessibility needs, are able to benefit from their summer activities at the beach.”
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleThe Pride of Gibraltar Awards 2021 – Call for Nominations
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR