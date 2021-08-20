Autumn Zarzuela 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is pleased to announce the return of the Teatro Lirico Andaluz to perform in Gibraltar as part of the Autumn Festival Cultural programme.

The Teatro Lirico Andaluz will stage the vastly entertaining Zarzuela, ‘La Chulapona’. The annual zarzuela will boast a stellar cast and a 24-piece orchestra.

Performances will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th October 2021 at 8pm. Tickets, priced at £5 will be on sale as from Monday 20th September at the City Hall between 9am and 4pm.

Over 16’s are required to provide a copy of the vaccination card or vaccination certificate for two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative lateral flow test (done within the previous two days) at the front of house at the Theatre, on the day of the event. The events of course will be subject to COVID-19 restrictions at the time which could result in the Zarzuelas having to be cancelled at short notice.

For further information, please contact the Events Department at the City Hall on 20067236 or email: [email protected].