Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle, will hold a Poetry Competition as part of the 2019 autumn cultural programme.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original works.

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. There will also be a prize for the best poem in the Spanish language that will receive a trophy and £50 cash prize. Additionally, there will also be four categories based on school years or college equivalent as follows:

A. School Years 3 and 4

B. School Years 5 and 6

C. School Years 7 to 10

D. School Years 11 to 13

The winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture. All the winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

Schools and Gibraltar College of Further Education

The Department of Education, 23 Queensway

Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

Or e-mail: info@culture.gi

Entries must reach Gibraltar Cultural Services by Friday 11th October 2019.