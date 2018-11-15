AUTUMN POETRY & BOOKMARK COMPETITION 2018

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The annual Poetry Competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and the Gibraltar Chronicle attracted a total of 233 entries.

The Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis CB CBE and The Minister for Culture, the Hon Steven Linares MP, presented the awards on Tuesday 13th November 2018 at 4.30pm at the Convent

Overall Winner and Best Poem in the Spanish Language:

Levi Attias ‘Esclavo en La Infancia’

Overall Runner-Up:

Elena Scialtiel ‘Guilty Dark Pleasures’

Winner Best Poem in English Language Category:

Rebecca Faller ‘The Quandary’

Spanish Poem Runner-Up:

Mark Montovio

Spanish Poem Highly Commended:

Bathsheba Peralta ‘Mi Niñez’

Winner School Years 4 – 5: Shimon Reuben from the Hebrew Primary School ‘The Night’

Runner Up: William Felice from Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School ‘Yellow, Yellow’

Highly Commended: Dylan Parker from St Joseph’s Middle School ‘Mr Negative’

Winner School Years 6 – 7: Alana Sacarello from St Joseph’s Middle School ‘Fruit!’

Runner-Up: Isabelle Ramos from St Bernard’s Middle School ‘Shifting Seasons’