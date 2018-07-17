Autumn Bookmark Competition 2018

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, is organising a Bookmark Competition as part of the 2018 Autumn Cultural Programme.

The competition is open to residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original works. The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Additionally, there will also be two categories based on school years or college equivalent as follows:

A. School Years 4 and 7

B. School Years 8 to 13

The winner in each school category will receive a £50 voucher, a pen and trophy.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

Schools and Gibraltar College of Further Education

The Department of Education, 23 Queensway

Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street or e-mail: info@culture.gi

Entries must reach Gibraltar Cultural Services by Friday 12th October 2018.

Further information please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, 308 Main Street on telephone 20067236 or info@culture.gi.