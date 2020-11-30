The Christmas tree tradition as we know it today started in the 16th century in Germany and was popularised in the UK during the reign of Queen Victoria. The original Christmas trees had wax candles as decorations, but thankfully nowadays our Christmas tree decoration choices are a little less flammable. My tree is decorated with red baubles, but feel free to decorate yours however you like. Looking forward to seeing how you all decorate your trees!

STEP 1

Draw a rectangle 8cm wide by 8.5cm high. Your tree will fit within this rectangle.

Use dashed lines as you will want to erase this grid later.

STEP 2

From the base line of the rectangle you have just drawn, find the midpoint which is at 4cm in. Draw a dashed vertical line to the top of your rectangle from that midpoint. This will split your first rectangle into two equal separate parts. This is the central spine of your tree.

Let’s draw in the trunk of our Christmas tree. From the midpoint of the base line of the first rectangle you have drawn draw in a square 1cm x 1cm. Above this trunk we are now going to draw in the triangles that make up our Christmas tree. See the reference image to see the sizes of each triangle that make up your Christmas tree. There are 4 triangles in total.

Above the trunk you have just drawn, draw in a triangle 7cm long by 3cm high. Each triangle should sit in the centre of your trunk following the central spine of your tree. 1.5cm below the peak of the triangle you have just drawn draw in another triangle 5cm long by 2.5cm high. 1cm below the peak of the second triangle you have drawn, draw in your third triangle which should be 4cm long by 2cm. 0.5cm below the peak of the third triangle draw in your last triangle which is 3cm long by 1.5cm.You should now have a series of overlapping triangles.

STEP 3

Rub out all the additional lines from the inside of your tree as well as the original rectangle (made up of dashed lines) that you drew. See the image for reference. Your drawing should now look something like this. Now to add some details. Add a five pointed star at the top of your tree and some presents at the bottom of your tree.

STEP 4

As a final touch why not add a splash of colour? I’ve added in some red baubles but feel free to add whatever Christmas decorations you’d like.

We would love to see your finished entries! Tag @thegibraltarmagazine and @b_garcia_art on Instagram for a chance to be featured. Have a great festive season.