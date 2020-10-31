This month’s draw is inspired by the upcoming US election on the 3rd of November. This building forms part of the ‘concrete jungle where dreams are made of’, as Alicia Keys croons in her song ‘Empire State of Mind’. The world waits with baited breath to see whether dreams do come true and Trump gets ousted out of office.

What you will need:

Paper

Pencil

Eraser

Ruler

Colouring pencils, crayons or paint (optional)

STEP 1

Using dashed lines, draw a rectangle 15cm high by 4cm across. Your Empire State illustration will fit within this rectangle.

STEP 2

Let’s draw in the main body of the building. Measuring 0.4cm in from each dashed vertical line, draw another rectangle 2.2cm wide by 11cm high. See the image for reference.

STEP 3

Next let’s draw in the decorative detail at the top of the building. Starting at the top line of the rectangle you have just drawn, draw another rectangle above it 1.4cm long by 0.6cm high. Leave a 0.4cm gap on either side of this new rectangle.

Starting from the base line of the rectangle you have just drawn, draw in 3 horizontal rectangles at 0.15cm intervals with each rectangle getting smaller as you work your way up. See the image for reference.

STEP 4

To draw in the details at the top of the building we will draw a tall bell like shape. Draw in 2 curved lines, 1.8cm in height which meet at the top of your bell shape. See the image for reference. Draw in some horizontal lines at the top of your bell shape. Above this bell shape draw in an antennae 1.5cm tall.

STEP 5

Part of the charm of the Empire State building, besides its height, is the many tiers on the lower floors of this building. We are now going to draw in all those different levels. Starting from the top of your main building, make a mark 1cm down. Draw in two rectangles on either side of the building which measure 0.9cm across by 1.2cm down. You want to ensure that these rectangles stick out 0.2cm on each side of the main building.

For the next level down, draw 2 rectangles 1.2cm across by 6.6cm down. Again, these rectangles need to be a bit wider than the ones that sit above it. For the tier below this one draw in two rectangles, 1.4cm wide by 2.5cm high. Draw in a vertical line to split each of these rectangles in half.

Next to these rectangles draw in 2 slim rectangles 0.2cm wide by 2cm down.

Add the final 2 slim rectangles at the base of the second tier drawing rectangles which are 0.8cm high by 0.2cm wide. Join up those slim rectangles with a straight line cutting through the central columns.

As a final touch, why not add a splash of colour?

We would love to see your finished entries! Tag @thegibraltarmagazine and @b_garcia_art on Instagram for a chance to be featured. We look forward to seeing them.