By Thomas Maxwell

Most people forget that your eye is a sphere, and this is important for drawing. So, draw a circle to start with, this one is a simple 5cm radius circle. On the left-hand side just draw a small U and draw a triangle, which will be the shape of the eye. The key is to draw the iris at a slight angle; this gives the impression of someone looking. Don’t do it straight 90 degrees as this won’t make it realistic.

Highlight the light areas using the white chalk. On toned paper, it is important to use highlights to add realism. Unlike white paper, you often have no light options, so using white chalk is important. Make sure not to mix the graphite and chalk as this can leave a weird effect. Keep building up the dark areas using the 2B.

One of the best pencils to get is the black lumograph from Staedtler, available from Iberia Art in Malaga or online. The black option mixes graphite and charcoal, meaning a darker pencil which is perfect for adding definition. I got a set of 6 and use the 4B but you can use a standard darker 6B to get a dark effect. Keeping adding the darker areas and make sure you do not mix with the white on this final section. Very lightly brush over, using the blending stump or a brush. Keep building up until you are happy!

Noses can sometimes be tricky to get right but can be made simple by understanding dimensions. Draw a circle, which will act as the anchor for the nose in this case. Add two lines at roughly 30-degree angles from the edge of the circle to act as the bridge of the nose. Have a third line from the top of the second line on the right coming down at a 45-degree angle to act as a support for the piece. Shape the bottom of the nose at an angle once more and put in the nostrils





Rub out the supports and highlight the light areas using white chalk, a very important tool to add realism. If you want to go the extra mile, start shaping out a rough eye socket and eyebrow on the left-hand side so you can see if the nose angle is realistic or not!

Once you are happy with the layout, start shading the darker areas. Make sure that these darker areas are separate to the white chalk, usually in the opposite direction. This will create a scale of light and make your image pop. Keep building up using the technique like our previous eye piece and you are on your way! This circle technique is useful because it acts as an anchor, you can draw a nose at any angle easily.

Follow Thomas on Instagram: @thomasomaxwell or visit www.thomasomaxwell.com.