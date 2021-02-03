Art and Short Story Competition Winners

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the winners for the Art and Short Story competitions, for children and young people aged from School Years 2 to 13.

Art Competition:

The winners were as follows, each receiving a voucher worth £50 from DitzyB (Art Supplies): A: School years 2 to 4 – Xavier Quach – St Joesph’s Lower Primary Year 2

B: School years 5 to 7 – Keane Reyes – Bishop Fitzgerald School Year 6

C: School years 8 to 10 – Ruby Isola – Prior Park School Year 8

D: School years 11 to 13 – Emma Medici – Gibraltar Girls High School Year 13

Short Story Competition:

The winners were as follows, each receiving a £50 voucher from Amazon:

A: School years 2 to 4 – Poppy Down – St Joseph’s Middle School, Year 3

B: School years 5 to 7 – Lili Murphy – Prior Park School, Year 7

C: School years 8 to 10 – Mikey Piris – Prior Park School, Year 9

D: School years 11 to 13 – Honor Easter – Prior Park School, Year 11

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all participants for their support.