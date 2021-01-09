UK and Gibraltar-based military personnel today supported the delivery of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine to Gibraltar. A Royal Air Force military transport aircraft earlier this evening delivered six cold cases of the life-saving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to RAF Gibraltar, enough for nearly 6,000 life-saving jabs. Having been loaded on an RAF A400M and flown from RAF Brize Norton on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the vaccine were then handed over to members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to rapidly transport them to St Bernard’s Hospital. A total of 5,850 doses of the vaccine were kept in the -70c in temperature-controlled packaging with 10kg worth of dry ice on board the A400M. These vaccine will be used to vaccinate Gibraltar’s front line workers and the most ‘at-risk’ members of the Gibraltar population.

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP was at St Bernard’s Hospital to receive the first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccine supplied by the UK. The vaccine supplied to Gibraltar is the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine which has been given to the vast majority of people that have received a COVID-19 vaccination in the U.K. Studies show that up to 95% of people who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine develop an immune response.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine works by triggering the body’s natural response to produce antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19, and also by stimulating the production of the body’s own cells to fight the virus. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine does not contain any live COVID-19 virus and therefore cannot cause COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP said: “The arrival of this vaccine is a demonstration of our work with the FCDO and MoD as part of the British family of nations, a stunning example of the power of science and a chance for each of us to get inoculated against deadly COVID 19. I have registered for the vaccine already and I urge everyone to do so and in that way help us to turn the corner and get Gibraltar and our economy and public finances back on track!”

The Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento added: “I am delighted that we now have many thousands of doses of the vaccine in our ultra-low temperature freezers in Gibraltar. Tomorrow will see the first residents and staff from ERS receive the vaccine along with front-line workers in the GHA and the Care Agency. Monday will see the opening of the public vaccination centre in the former Primary Care Centre in Casemates Square which will allow over 500 of our most vulnerable people to be vaccinated per day. I would like to express my thanks to everyone who has worked to make this possible. Every injection that we give from tomorrow starts to reduce the likelihood of people in Gibraltar becoming seriously ill or even dying. As soon as it is my turn I will be taking this vaccine.”

The Medical Director of Gibraltar Health Authority, Dr Krishna Rawal said: “There is no doubt in my mind that having this vaccine is the right thing to do. All through the pandemic I have followed the advice to protect myself and my family and to stay fit and well to serve our community. The vaccine is now the best way to do that and I am proud to say that as a front-line doctor I will be amongst the first to be vaccinated tomorrow. I will be asking all GHA staff and patients to have the vaccine when it is their turn.”