An exhibition of Architectural drawings by Nathaniel Arthur Langdon, M.B.E., C.Eng., F.I.Mun.E., F.R.S.H. of the developments on the Queen’s Cinema site is now open at Sacarello’s, and will continue until the 21st of December 2019.

Langdon (1913-1977), a surveyor and civil engineer, was born in Dos Hermanas, Seville of British parents. He moved to Gibraltar in 1924. His schooling was in Gibraltar and was employed by the City Council in 1930 as a junior draughtsman where he was trained to become a Charted Municipal Engineer in 1945.

Natalio nationalised as Gibraltarian on the 12th January 1963 and until his death in 1977, he carried out a very large number of commissions both in the private and public sectors, in Gibraltar and in the Campo area. The ‘Reconditioning of the Assembly Rooms’ and eventual ’Redevelopment of the Queen’s Cinema Site’ are examples of his work.